E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Wendy's Grows, CDC Says

Joe Lombardi
A multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in sandwiches at Wendy's has grown, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Photo Credit: Wikipedia images by Liam Kaplan, Wendy's

A multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in sandwiches at Wendy's has grown, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have now been 55 more reported infections in the outbreak, bringing the total number of cases to 84, and hospitalizations to 34, the CDC announced Thursday, Aug. 25.

In its initial report on the outbreak, about three dozen people were sickened, with 10 hospitalized, in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana.

Wendy's said in a statement that it's "fully cooperating with public health authorities on their ongoing investigation," and was removing romaine lettuce as a precautionary measure from sandwiches in the region.

"Wendy’s uses a different type of romaine lettuce for salads," the CDC said. "Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of this outbreak, and whether romaine lettuce used in Wendy’s sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses."

There is no evidence to indicate that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants, or in people’s homes is linked to this outbreak, said the CDC.

E. coli symptoms are:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Earlier report: E. Coli Outbreak Sickening Dozens May Be Linked To Wendy's In 4 States, CDC Says

