Duo Nabbed For Series Of Burglaries In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Two men from the area have been nabbed for allegedly committing a series of burglaries.

The men were arrested in Ulster County on Friday, Dec. 2 in the town of Saugerties.

Following an investigation into several burglaries that occurred throughout the town of Saugerties, Saugerties Police detectives have arrested Kirk Shultis Jr., age 33, and Matthew Doyle, age 40, both of Saugerties, for felony burglary, said Chief Joseph Sinagra, of the Saugerties Police.

Both men were remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $59,000 cash bail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, the chief said.

