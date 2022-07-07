Duo Nabbed For Drug Running To Area

Two men have been charged for allegedly running drugs from New Jersey to the Hudson Valley following a long-term investigation.

Khalif Johnson, age 22, and Zakhi Jenkins, age 19, both of Paterson, New Jersey, were arrested in Orange County by Port Jervis Police on Tuesday, July 5.

The months-long investigation focused on the duo bringing drugs from Paterson to Port Jervis including selling crack cocaine and 650 bags of fentanyl to an undercover police officer, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

During the investigation, police recovered three ounces of crack cocaine and approximately 1150 bags of fentanyl as well as over $6,000 in cash, the DA's Office said.

“The dangers presented by fentanyl and crack-cocaine are all too well known,” said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler. “I commend the City of Port Jervis Police Department and the Orange County Drug Task Force for recognizing one of the major pathways that these potentially lethal substances are flowing through to reach our communities, and most importantly for taking action to stop those trafficking these dangerous drugs.

Both men were arraigned and remanded without bail to the Orange County Jail pending action by the Orange County grand jury.

Each faces up to 20 in prison if convicted.

