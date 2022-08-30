Duo Charged With Kidnapping, Robbery In Incident At Rockland County Motel

Two Hudson Valley men were indicted on charges stemming from a kidnapping and robbery at a motel in the region.

Rockland County residents Jonathan Abikzer, age 30, of Monsey, and Michael Galkovich, age 46, of New City, were charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping in the incident that happened in Garnerville earlier this month, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

They were also charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, Walsh said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Town of Haverstraw Police Department received a report from a victim of a robbery, who said he met the two suspects at a motel under the assumption he was going to give an estimate to renovate the motel rooms, the DA's Office said.

When he was inside of one of the rooms, he was held at gunpoint for several hours and forced to transfer money to Abikzer and Galkovich, Walsh said.

The DA's Office said the victim was released unharmed.

“No individual should be held against their will under the threat of violence," Walsh said. "I commend the exceptional investigative work by the Haverstraw Police Department Detective Bureau that led to the quick apprehension of the alleged suspects in this case."

Also assisting the Haverstraw PD were the:

Clarkstown Police Department,

Ramapo Police Department,

Rockland County Sheriff’s Office,

Rockland County Intel Unit,

New York City Police Department.

