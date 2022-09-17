Duo Charged In Connection To Main Street Shooting In Hudson Valley

A pair of Northern Westchester residents were indicted in connection with a July 2022 shooting that injured two people.

It is alleged that on Friday, July 29, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a 17-year-old adolescent offender, while acting in concert with 18-year-old Shaynna Session, fired approximately 14 gunshots at a vehicle on Main Street in Peekskill, striking the vehicle and the two passengers inside, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said.

The victims were transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where they underwent emergency treatment.

The Peekskill Police Department arrested the adolescent offender on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Session on Friday, Aug. 5.

The case is being prosecuted by Major Case Bureau Chief Nadine Nagler of the Trials and Investigations Division.

It is further alleged that Session provided the loaded gun to the adolescent offender immediately prior to the shooting.

Session and the adolescent offender and Shaynna, both of Peekskill, were both indicted by a Westchester County grand jury for the following violent felonies:

Two counts of attempted second-degree murder,

First-degree assault,

First-degree attempted assault,

Two counts of second-degree assault,

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Session was arraigned in Westchester County Court on Friday, Sept. 16.

The adolescent offender was arraigned in the Youth Part on Monday, Sept. 12, and is being held without bail, and bail was set for Session.

