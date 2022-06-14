Driver In Lake George Crash That Killed Boy, Stepdad Lacked Motorcycle License, Report Says

The man accused of causing a deadly motorcycle crash in Lake George that killed a young boy and his stepfather was not even supposed to be operating the bike, CBS 6 in Albany reports.

Anthony Futia, age 33, of Albany, did not have a valid motorcycle license at the time of the crash and had previous license suspensions, the outlet reports.

Futia also has a criminal history with convictions for grand larceny and assault, according to CBS 6. He had completed the terms of his sentences several years ago.

Investigators said Futia was speeding on Route 9 near the Lake George Expedition Park on Sunday afternoon, June 12, when he went off the roadway.

His motorcycle drove onto a paved walking path and struck a group of six pedestrians who were standing near the entrance to the path, according to New York State Police.

The crash killed James Persons, age 38, of Lake George, and his 8-year-old stepson, Quinton Delgadillo, police said.

"My uncle was a great warm soul," Persons' niece, Gennah Rounds, wrote on Facebook. "He enjoyed being a dad to children that weren't his, and one that was. And my poor cousin, I can't even express the grief that all of us feel. Losing a child is never easy, no matter how old."

Futia suffered serious injuries and was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

A 30-year-old Lake George woman was also hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators said three other children who were with the group at the time of the wreck were not injured.

