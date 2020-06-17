Drive-In Fireworks Night Scheduled At PCU Park In Rockland

Despite the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) canceling many fun summer activities, some lucky residents will get a chance to enjoy a fireworks show a couple of weeks before July 4.

In Rockland County, the New York Boulders will host the show on Saturday, June 20, following a performance by local musical group Nash at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona.

The drive-in style event in PCU Park’s parking lot will open with Nash performing from 7:30-9:30 p.m., with the fireworks following – rain or shine, said Ken Kostik, of the New York Boulders.

In addition, each car will receive one free New York Boulders apron for Father’s Day courtesy of Texas de Brazil restaurants, which are located in the Palisades Mall in West Nyack and the Ridge Hill Shopping Area in Yonkers.

The event is sponsored by Clarkstown Coin and Jewelry of Nanuet, Olori High Reach of Nanuet, and Sani Professionals of Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

In accordance with social distancing guidelines, cars will be parked with one parking space between each vehicle.

And all guests must practice social distancing, Kostik said.

Food and drink will be available for purchase, and public restrooms with social distancing and cleaning protocols will be in place.

Admission to the event is $25 per car. Reservations are required and can be secured by sliding to www.NYBoulders.com and clicking on the Fireworks event icon.

As part of the reservation process, eventgoers must supply the car’s make and license plate number. Upon entrance, the make of the car and license plate information must match or entry will be denied.

The parking lot for the event will open at 6:30 p.m.

