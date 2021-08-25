Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Man Found Dead After Unoccupied Vehicle Discovered On Area Roadway
News

Dozens Of Boys From Rockland, Elsewhere Hospitalized With Food Poisoning After Ukraine Trip

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Boro Park Hatzolah garage in Brooklyn.
Boro Park Hatzolah garage in Brooklyn. Photo Credit: theyeshivaworld.com

More than two dozen boys were reportedly taken to hospitals in Rockland County, the Catskills, and Brooklyn after they apparently suffered food poisoning while returning from a trip to Ukraine.

The boys, all in their upper teens, were nauseous, vomiting and feverish, among other reactions, after landing at an unidentified New York City airport, responders said.

They apparently had been eating tuna sandwiches before their flight and began feeling ill during the journey, according to unconfirmed reports.

The Vishnitzer Chassidim groups had all traveled together to visit Mezibuz, The Yeshiva World reported.

Rockland Hatzolah set up a command setup at its Monsey garage after at least eight boys were reported sick.

Another boy, from Vishnitz Yeshiva in Kiamisha Lake, Sullivan County, also reportedly was hospitalized.

In Brooklyn, 18 boys from Yeshiva Bochrim were dropped off by a school bus at the Boro Park Hatzolah garage on 14th Avenue, where a mass casualty incident was reported, The Yeshiva World reported.

The borough teens were taken to Maimonides, Lutheran, Methodist and Cobble Hill hospitals, responders said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.