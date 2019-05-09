Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Don't Fall For It: Police Warn Of Extortion Scam

Zak Failla
Drug Enforcement Administration
Drug Enforcement Administration Photo Credit: DEA

A new scam is making the rounds, prompting police agencies in the area to issue an alert from scammers attempting to extort doctors.

Using spoofed phone numbers that make the call appear to come from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s medical offices, scammers have been targeting medical offices and officials, police said.

Police said that some of the callers have spoken broken English and have been threatening to revoke doctors’ licenses and block their ability to prescribe drugs if they don’t comply with extortion requests. The DEA has confirmed that the calls are scams and doctors should not acquiesce to any of the fraudsters’ demands.

According to the DEA, “impersonating a federal agent is a violation of federal law. The public should be aware that no DEA agent will ever contact members of the public by telephone to demand money or any other form of payment.“

