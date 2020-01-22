Don't Fall For It: Alert Issued For Text Message Package Delivery Scam

Police departments throughout the nation are warning the public about a new text message phishing scam that looks to be from FedEx or another delivery company about a package.

The text message shows you a "tracking code" and asks you to click it to set delivery preferences for "your package." (See image above.)

Police are warning anyone who gets such a text not to click on the link.

The link would take you to a fraudulent site that tries to steal your personal information and money.

If you are in doubt about a tracking number, go to the main website of the shipping company and search for the tracking number.

On its website, FedEx is providing info on email and phishing scams.

