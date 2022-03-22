DOJ Accidentally Publishes List Of Alleged 121 Clients In Westchester Sex Cult Trial

The trial of a father accused of running an alleged sex cult out of his daughter’s college dorm room in Westchester County took an unexpected twist after federal prosecutors reportedly released a list of former clients tied to the operation.

Lawrence Ray, age 62, the man who allegedly ran the cult out of Sarah Lawrence College near the border of Yonkers and Bronxville in Westchester, has been on trial in Manhattan for more than a week on charges that include sex trafficking, extortion, forced labor, and other offenses for running the shady operation at the school.

However, Ray's trial - which has included multiple suspensions due to health scares - went awry when the Department of Justice admitted on Tuesday, March 22 that it “inadvertently” released a list of alleged clients tied to the sex cult.

Among the clients listed in the report that leaked to reporters were a former New York State Supreme Court judge, high-profile lawyers, hedge fund managers, businessmen, a painter, and an Ivy-League architecture professor.

The list of clients had been entered into evidence under seal, but was temporarily released to the public. In total, 121 names were leaked to reporters.

According to the Daily Mail, the list was compiled and included in an email by former Sarah Lawrence student Claudia Drury, now age 31, who has been testifying and giving evidence against Ray, whom she alleges coerced her into becoming a prostitute.

“Per order of the Court, government exhibit #3217 (GX 3217) was admitted under seal,” a spokesman for the Department of Justice wrote in an email after the leak.

“This file was inadvertently loaded to the US v. Ray file share. Please do not reproduce, share, or use this exhibit in any way, if you have downloaded this file, please delete it.”

