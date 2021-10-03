'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Says He's Getting Thousands Of Tips In Search For Brian Laundrie

Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman said he has received thousands of tips since he began searching for Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie, age 23, was named a person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée, 22-year-old Long Island native Gabby Petito, of Blue Point in Suffolk County. Petito's remains were found in a Wyoming national park on Friday, Sept. 19.

Dog The Bounty Hunter has been searching for Laundrie on the islands off the Florida coast.

The search has continued throughout the weekend on the islands off the west coast of Florida. #justiceforgabby #brianlaundrie pic.twitter.com/j6AozoP6UL — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) October 3, 2021

In a social media post on Wednesday, Sept. 29, Dog said he and his team were searching an island near Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, Florida.

He thanked those who submitted the "thousands of tips" his team has received via his hotline, 833-TELL-DOG.

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie since his parents reported on Friday, Sept. 17, that they had not seen their son since Tuesday, Sept. 14.

In an interview with Newsmax, Dog said his team and law enforcement agencies have not been sharing information amid the search.

The FBI is asking people with information or sightings of Laundrie, to call the agency at 1-800-CALL FBI or submit tips online here.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

