Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Dog Rescued After Falling Down Catch Basin In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
The rescue.
The rescue. Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department

A cute little pooch with vision problems was saved from a catch basin along a Hudson Valley roadway by a local police officer.

The dog was saved in Rockland County on Monday, April 10, when Stony Point Police Sgt. Kurt Mulligan happened to spot the dog while on patrol along Buckbert Mountain Road in Tomkins Cove, the department said on Facebook.

Sgt. Mulligan sprang into action and saved the dog from certain danger.

The dog was later reunited with its owner, unhurt.

