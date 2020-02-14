Do Not Drink Advisory Lifted For New Paltz Water System

After days of not being able to use or drink their water, residents of the town and village of New Paltz have received good news -- the water is safe.

Samples of testings on Thursday, Feb. 13, found no detectible petroleum compounds, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

A do not drink advisory was issued on Monday, Feb. 10, following reports of an odor detected in the village's drinking water.

The spill was determined to be the result of a compromised underground fuel line for the village's water treatment plant heating system.

"Following swift deployment of state resources and the isolation of the contamination source, our extensive testing shows no detectable levels of petroleum compounds in the New Paltz water system and that the water is safe to drink," Cuomo said.

The announcement also ended a state and local effort to supply water to residents through bottled water and even, the use of tankers.

Many restaurants were forced to close, in addition to SUNY New Paltz college which closed the campus until Sunday, Feb. 16, to keep students safe.

"Governor Andrew Cuomo sent us an incredible team to both ensure our community had safe water during our do-not-drink advisory and also help us identify the source of our problem," said Village of New Paltz Mayor Tim Rogers. "Our local officials and staff worked hand in glove with all the New York State and Ulster County officials and staff.

"It has been humbling to see this team mobilize and problem solve. I'm also so appreciative of our community for being patient and supportive throughout this challenging week."

With the lifting of the advisory, homeowners are advised to flush their plumbing to remove any old water that may be lingering in the pipes of their household or business.

