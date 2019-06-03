DNA Connects Blood Soaked Items To Missing Mom Case

Blood spattered floors, clothing and sponges found match the DNA of the missing mother of five from New Canaan.

Arrest warrants and court documents obtained by NBC News CT, on Monday, June 3, in Superior Court in Norwalk, painted a chilling story of how estranged husband Fotis Dulos, 51, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, allegedly went about disposing of the items allegedly connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Dulos, 50, has not been seen since dropping off her five children at school on Friday, May 24. Her black Chevy Suburban was found abandoned on the side of Lapham Road near Waveny Park after she was reported missing.

Jennifer Dulos

The couple had been going through a contentious divorce for at least two years, and Jennifer Dulos has stated on several occasions that she was afraid of her husband and feared for her safety.

New Canaan police arrested Fotis Dulos, and Troconis, around 11 p.m. Saturday, June 1, charging both with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution. New Canaan Chief of Police Leon Krolikowski said that more charges are expected.

The couple was arrested after police found several bloodstains on the garage floor and on a parked vehicle in her Welles Lane home as well as “multiple areas of blood splatter.”

By tracking the movements of Dulos through his cellphone, and Hartford surveillance cameras recorded on May 24, police found items stained with the blood of Jennifer Dulos in numerous trash cans. A FedEx box was also found in a Hartford storm drain which was stuffed with altered license plates as well as the real plates belonging to her vehicle, documents said.

“Based upon the crime scene processing, investigators came to the consensus that a serious physical assault had occurred at the scene, and Jennifer Dulos was the suspected victim,” the warrants said.

Surveillance shows Dulos made at least 30 stops in Hartford to dispose of the items.

Dulos, who has refused to cooperate with the police, is being held on $500,000 bond. His case was continued to June 11. His attorney told the judge he did not believe Dulos would be able to make the bond. But Troconis’ attorney said she would be able to post her $500,000 bond.

If either does post bond, they will be required to wear a GPS monitor, turn over their passports and avoid all contact with Jennifer Dulos’s family.

In the meantime, Jennifer Dulos has not been located, and the search is ongoing.

Her five children, all under age 13, are safe and being cared for by family members in the area.

