Discovery Of Zombie Deer Near NY Border Sparks Concern

Deer with a fatal brain disease have made their way near the New York border, officials are cautioning.

This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture issued an alert cautioning that there have been confirmed cases of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a white-tailed deer in Warren County, just miles from the New York border.

“Pennsylvania has taken CWD very seriously, taking aggressive steps to contain the disease, using a scientific, fact-based approach,” Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill said.

In New York, CWD was first discovered in captive and wild deer in Oneida County in 2005. Since then, no new cases of CWD have been found, though the deer in Pennsylvania was approximately five miles from the state's border.

According to state wildlife officials in Pennsylvania, the suspect deer was euthanized and no other deer on the preserve was detected in any other animals in the area. The Department of Agriculture also announced that the preserve will be quarantined for five years to allow for further contact tracing.

Brightbill added: “we will continue to investigate and implement rigorous controls on any business whose deer may have been exposed, and we are working with New York state regulatory partners to mitigate the threat.”

