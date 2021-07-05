Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: One Dies Of Injuries From Crash Near HS In Rockland, Reports Say
News

Disbarred NY Attorney Charged For Alleged Theft Of $372,500 In Escrow Funds

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
An attorney who was disbarred from practicing law in New York was arrested and charged for allegedly engaging in the unauthorized practice of law and stealing $372,500 in escrow funds from a client he represented in the sale of a $7.4M apartment.
An attorney who was disbarred from practicing law in New York was arrested and charged for allegedly engaging in the unauthorized practice of law and stealing $372,500 in escrow funds from a client he represented in the sale of a $7.4M apartment. Photo Credit: Pixabay/NikolayFrolochkin

An attorney who was disbarred from practicing law in New York was arrested and charged for allegedly engaging in the unauthorized practice of law and stealing $372,500 in escrow funds from a client he represented in the sale of a $7.4 million apartment building in Manhattan, authorities announced.

Long Island resident Gregg A. Luckman, age 53, of Bellmore in Nassau County, was arraigned on Friday, May 7, and charged with grand larceny in the second degree (a Class C felony) and practice of law by an attorney who has been disbarred, suspended or convicted of a felony (a Class E felony), Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said. 

If convicted of the top charge, the maximum sentence is five to 15 years in prison. 

Luckman is due back in court on Friday, May 14.

Singas said that on July 25, 2018, Luckman was disbarred by the Appellate Division, Second Department, after submitting a sworn affidavit to the Grievance Committee in January 2018 in support of his application to resign as an attorney. 

Luckman’s affidavit acknowledged that he was the subject of an investigation being conducted by the Committee involving allegations of professional misconduct, including the misappropriation of client funds and failure to safeguard funds held in escrow, Singas said. 

As part of the affidavit, Luckman acknowledged and agreed that pending the issuance of an order from the committee accepting his resignation, he would not undertake to represent any new clients or accept any retainers for future legal services to be rendered, according to Singas. 

Luckman further acknowledged and agreed that there would be no transactional activity in any fiduciary account to which he had access, other than for payment of funds held therein on behalf of clients or others entitled to receive them.

Despite Luckman’s affidavit, he was hired as an attorney and began representing a client in the sale of a $7.4 million apartment building in Manhattan, executed on June 20, 2018, said Singas. 

After Luckman’s disbarment, he allegedly continued to represent the client at the closing of the sale of the property that occurred on Oct. 3, 2018.

As part of the sale, the purchaser provided Luckman with a down payment of $555,000 to be held in Luckman’s escrow account located in Nassau County, said Singas. 

Instead of releasing these funds to his client, Luckman allegedly made a partial payment to his client of $175,000 from other accounts and withdrew the escrow funds for himself. 

Luckman allegedly used the funds to operate his business, issue checks to himself and multiple entities, and conducted debit transfers to his other bank accounts in excess of $290,000 from June 20, 2018 to April 9, 2019.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Luckman should contact the Nassau County DA’s Office, Financial Crimes Bureau at 516-571-2149.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.