Details Emerge On Suspect Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of LIU QB Who Was 49ers Player's Brother

The suspect apprehended in the fatal stabbing of Clay Beathard, the starting quarterback on the Long Island University football team, is a convicted felon with a violent past.

Police now say they have charged 23-year-old Michael Mosley with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide

Beathard, 22, and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III were stabbed Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2:50 a.m. in Nashville, Tennessee during a fight involving several persons outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill at 1907 Division Street, in midtown, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Beathard was the brother of an NFL player and grandson of a former NFL general manager.

The stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside the bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside, police said. The dispute began when Mosley made unwanted advances toward the woman in the bar, who was a friend of the victims, police added.

Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides.

Beathard, of Thompson Station, Tennessee, and Trapeni, of Franklin, Tennessee, were both transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died.

A third stabbing victim, Alvin Jefferson (A.J.) Bethurum, 21, suffered injuries to his eye and arm and is continuing to recover, said police.

Mosley, who was last known to have lived in Pegram, Tennessee, was apprehended in an unoccupied residence.

Mosley's long rap sheet includes multiple aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary and drug-related arrests and convictions dating back five years, according to police:

At the time of these homicides, Mosley was free on $5,000 bond for attacking a 37-year-old woman at the Wal-Mart store on Charlotte Pike in December of 2018. The assault apparently resulted from an on-going dispute.

Mosley was convicted of misdemeanor assault in March 2016 for squirting urine from a shampoo bottle on an employee at a Davidson County jail facility on Christmas Day 2015. He received a 6-month sentence.

Mosley was arrested on multiple counts of aggravated robbery on June 1, 2015, for the armed robberies, at gunpoint, of three persons on Edmondson Pike. He was convicted in February 2018 on two counts of robbery and received two concurrent six-year sentences.

Mosley was arrested on two counts of felony aggravated assault in May 2015 for stabbing a man and cutting a woman on Colt Drive. He was convicted of both counts in December 2017 and received concurrent 3 ½ year sentences.

Mosley was convicted of car theft and auto burglary in July 2015. He received a 3-year sentence for auto theft and a 1-year sentence for auto burglary.

Mosley was arrested for attempted aggravated burglary in 2014. He pleaded guilty to burglary the following year and received a 1-year sentence.

Beathard, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior, appeared in seven games before missing the remainder of the season due to injury this season.

He completed 52-percent of his pass attempts (94-for-182), throwing for 1,071 yards and four touchdowns.

Beathard was the son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and Susan Beathard.

Clay Beathard's brother, C.J., is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers picked up an emotional 34-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night after C.J. had returned home to Tennessee prior to the game to be with his family.

”The 49ers family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving C.J. Beathard’s younger brother, Clayton," the 49ers said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one.

Another brother, Tucker Beathard, is a country music singer/songwriter.

Grandfather, Bobby Beathard, is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after winning four Super Bowls as an NFL general manager with four different teams: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins and San Diego Chargers.

"Clay was an amazing, big and soft-hearted human being with an undeniable love for the Lord," the Beathard family said in a statement. "He had his family’s, friends’ and teammates’ backs even to a fault. I wish he would have been more inclined to take the high road but he hated ‘wrong.’

"That is what we will hold in our hearts because we know he is smiling now. He always worried about all of our welfare, never his own."

Clay Beathard is also survived by sisters Channing and Tatum.

LIU football coach Bryan Collins said Clay Beathard had a "love of life, people, especially his teammates" and was a "shining light in our program."

"All of my thoughts and prayers are with the Beathard Family," Collins added. "Clay, you will be remembered always."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.