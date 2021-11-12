Details Emerge On Injuries Suffered By Man Struck By Train In Hudson Valley

A man who was hit by a train in the Hudson Valley lost a leg during the incident, according to police.

The incident took around 11:25 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Dutchess County, when the man -- who was allegedly standing on the tracks -- was struck by a southbound Croton-Harmon-bound train at the Breakneck Ridge station in Fishkill, said the MTA.

According to the town of Fishkill Police, officers arrived shortly after receiving the 911 call and Sergeant Jenn Farrell located the man approximately 100 feet west of Route 9D laying alongside the railroad tracks.

"It was quickly determined the man had in fact been struck by a train and was seriously injured," the department said.

Upon assessing the man's condition it was further determined he was bleeding profusely from a leg amputation just below the knee, police said.

Officer Kevin Martyn quickly applied a tourniquet and direct pressure. Officers then assisted EMS in getting the man boarded and off the railroad tracks to an ambulance awaiting transfer by Statflight to Westchester County Medical Center.

"Officer Martyn’s immediate actions surely contributed to saving the man's life," the department added.

The unidentified man's current condition is not known.

