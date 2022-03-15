Details Emerge In Ex-College Athlete's Trial In Stabbing Of Area Man

Chilling details are emerging in the trial of the stabbing of an Northern Westchester man and former college lacrosse player who was nearly disemboweled by his former roommate during a fight over loud music.

Justin Corpolongo, a Somers High School graduate, recalled the incident during his alleged assailant’s assault trial in Queens on Monday, March 14.

Corpolongo, age 25, described what led to the brutal Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 fight with his former roommate Long Island resident Matthew Stockfeder, age 24, of Melville.

According to Assistant District Attorney Konstantinos Liturgis, Corpolongo, who was left with his “intestines . . . hanging out of his stomach,” came home from his bartending job on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, and found some 20 guys blasting music and having a house party, reported the New York Post.

"My room was directly below the floor where they were having a party,” said Corpolongo, who now works as a teacher, the Post added.

After asking the group to turn the music down, Corpolongo said he “went upstairs and pulled the power cord out of the speaker,” the Post reported.

After having words Stockfeder headed to an unofficial frat house a couple of blocks away, a criminal complaint said.

Once there, he repeatedly texted his roommate so many times that Corpologno showed up at the house, and the two began having words, according to the criminal complaint.

The fight then became physical, and at one point when Corpologno was holding Stockfeder’s head down he “felt a sharp pain to his abdomen,” the complaint states.

That's when Corpologno looked down and found that he was bleeding profusely.

Following the incident, Corpologno was transported to Booth Memorial Hospital, the NYPD said.

Doctors found a 4- to 5-inch puncture to his small intestine, and he was rushed to surgery.

Stockfeder was arrested and charged with assault.

Corpolongo is expected to continue to describe the attack when he retakes the stand on Tuesday, March 15.

The trial is slated to last four days.

Click here to read the entire New York Post story.

