Deerpark Man Charged With Violating Sex Offender Requirements

Breaking News: One Killed In Three-Vehicle Route 202 Crash In Ramapo
Kathy Reakes
Raymoe Storms
Raymoe Storms Photo Credit: Deerpark Police Department

A Level 1 sex offender has been arrested for allegedly failing to notify officials that he had moved out of state.

Raymoe Storms, 43, was arrested Tuesday, April 2, by the Deerpark Police Department and charged with felony violation of the Sex Offender Registry, said Chief Richard J. Sztyndor.

He was charged with a felony because this is the second time he has moved without notification, the chief said.

According to police, Storms had been living in the Town of Deerpark until the fall of 2018, when he moved without notifying the police department as required under state law, Sztyndor said.

A Deerpark investigator began an investigation into Storms whereabouts and found that he had been living in Wyckoff,  New Jersey, for the past six months, the chief said.

He was arrested and arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bail.

