Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: One Of Two Brothers Hit By Car While Riding Lawn Mower On Route 17 Has Died
News

Deer Hits Bicyclist During Popular Road Race In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a deer during the Gran Fondo race in Tomkins Cove.
A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a deer during the Gran Fondo race in Tomkins Cove. Photo Credit: Gran Fondo Facebook/NYC

A woman suffered a broken arm and leg after being hit by a deer while participating in a popular road race in the area.

Caroline Lepage, 48, of Quebec, was hit about 10 a.m., Sunday, May 19, while riding her bike northbound during the annual Gran Fondo Race on Route 9W near Boulderberg Road in Tomkins Cove, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

"The deer ran from her left and struck her broadside on her left side," Hylas said.

Police found her in a semi-conscious state and knew of the deer because of a witness who lives in the area and observed the impact, he added.

As EMS arrived Lepage began to regain consciousness. She was treated on the scene for a possible broken left arm and left leg and was transported to Westchester Medical Center as a precaution for head trauma but head injury not suspected because her helmet sustained very little damage, Hylas said.

Her French-speaking friends on the scene assisted in translation with police and emergency personnel.

The stretch of 9W is a gradual downslope so one can assume she was traveling at a fairly fast rate, he added.

The deer is said to have staggered off into the woods following the impact.

The annual 100-mile Gran Fondo race, which usually draws several thousand bicyclists, runs from the George Washington Bridge through Rockland County to Bear Mountain and back.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.