Death Of Rockland Worker Caught In Cheese Mixing Machine Ruled Accidental

The death of a 41-year-old worker who was caught in a cheese mixing machine has been ruled accidental, police said.

Orangetown Police said Edwin Nunez was found dead around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, inside a mixing machine at ICCO Cheese Co. in Orangeburg.

Nunez, who died of blunt impact and crushing injuries, had worked for the company, which makes grated cheese and bread crumbs, among other items, for about 18 months, according to the Orangetown Police. He was a resident of Paterson, New Jersey.

On Friday, the department announced that the Rockland County Medical Examiner's Office had ruled the cause of death as accidental.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which opened an investigation on the day of the incident, has up to six months to complete their findings.

