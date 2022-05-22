Daytime Double-Lane Closures Scheduled On Two Major Hudson Valley Roadways

Motorists in the Hudson Valley can expect a fresh round of delays on two major roadways in the region due to upcoming scheduled inspections.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) issued an alert advising of double lane closures along portions of the Sprain Brook Parkway and I-684 in Westchester.

These are the scheduled closures:

Two lanes of I-684 south are expected to close between Exit 2 (State Route 120) in the Town of North Castle and Exit 1 (I-287) in Harrison between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, May 23;

Two lanes of the southbound Sprain Brook Parkway are scheduled to close between the Bronx River Parkway and Exit 11 (Cross County Parkway) in Yonkers between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

According to the NYSDOT, the closures are to facilitate sign inspections.

