Dangerous Strain Of Bird Flu Found In Flock At Downstate NY Home

State officials announced that a highly contagious, dangerous strain of bird flu was found in a non-commercial flock on Long Island.

Samples collected from a flock of eight birds tested positive for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, according to an announcement from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets on Saturday, Feb. 19.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the disease is serious "and requires rapid response because it is highly contagious and often fatal to chickens."

The samples were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is working to respond to the incident with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, according to the announcement.

Officials said other cases of the disease have been confirmed in wild birds in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Georgia, and Florida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the recent cases are not cause for an immediate public health concern, and no human cases have been detected in the United States, state officials said.

The affected locations in Suffolk County have been quarantined and birds from the flock won't enter the food system, officials said.

“Avian influenza outbreaks can spread quickly," State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Bal said. "We will continue to do all we can at the Department to safeguard the state’s flocks and encourage everyone who keeps poultry to be vigilant about minimizing their birds’ exposure to the virus and to wild bird populations. Our poultry industry is a significant part of the state’s agricultural industry and these biosecurity steps are our best line of defense against the disease.”

Officials said it is encouraging those involved in poultry production in the state to take additional steps to prevent their flocks from getting infected. See a list of best practices here.

Reports of sick birds, an unexplained high number of bird deaths, or a sudden drop in egg production can be made by contacting AGM’s Division of Animal Industry at 518-457-3502 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

