Dangerous Airbags Lead To Recall Of 1.2 Million Honda Vehicles

Honda is recalling more than a million vehicles after a recurring problem involving exploding airbags resurfaced in a minivan.

The incident in Maryland that left a driver injured forced Honda to recall approximately 1.2 million vehicles due to faulty Takata airbags that could potentially send shrapnel at the driver and passengers.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion and inflate air bags in a collision. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures and humidity and blow apart a metal canister, spewing out shrapnel.

At least 23 people have been killed by the company’s inflators and hundreds more injured. Since 2014, when the recall of vehicles equipped with Takata airbags began, millions of vehicles have been subject to recall.

The recall covers select Honda and Acura models largely in the U.S. and Canada.

Included in the recall are the 2001 to 2007 and 2009 Honda Accord; the 2001 to 2005 Civic; the 2002 to 2007 and 2010 and 2011 CR-V; the 2003 to 2011 Element; the 2007 Fit; the 2002 to 2004 Odyssey; the 2003 to 2008 Pilot; and the 2006 to 2014 Ridgeline pickup.

Also included are certain 2003 Acura 3.2CL cars; as well as the 2013 to 2016 ILX; the 2003 to 2006 MDX; the 2007 to 2016 RDX; the 2002 to 2003 3.2TL; the 2004 to 2006 and 2009 to 2014 TL and the 2010 to 2013 ZDX.

Honda said in a statement that owners will be notified if their vehicle is subject to recall by early April, but replacement parts from manufacturers other than Takata are available to begin the recall immediately. Honda is offering free loaner cars while vehicles are being repaired.

The recall comes as part of the coordinated recall of Takata airbag products in tens of millions of vehicles. Long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause the bags to explode, and have caused injuries and death, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

.According to to the NHTSA, approximately 37 million vehicles equipped with more than 50 million defective Takata airbags are subject to recall. Consumer Report said that vehicles made by 19 different automakers have been recalled as part of the “largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history.”

The NHTSA investigation into Takata airbag inflators is ongoing.

