Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Damaging Winds Cause Scattered Power Outages In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Utility crews in the Hudson Valley restored power to hundreds.
Utility crews in the Hudson Valley restored power to hundreds. Photo Credit: Con Edison

Hundreds of homes and businesses in the Hudson Valley lost power as whipping winds sent branches flying and downed power lines caused outages throughout the region.

With wind gusts topping 50 mph in the Hudson Valley during the overnight hours, crews worked to restore multiple outages, with work extending through the morning.

Early on Monday, March 15, Con Edison was still working to repair nearly a dozen active outages that were impacting 115 of Westchester’s 360,045 customers, with full restoration expected no later than 1 p.m.

Outages were still being reported in Cortlandt, Elmsford, Mount Pleasant, New Castle, Pleasantville, and Yonkers.

Central Hudson was reporting 12 active outages, impacting 105 customers, including 62 in Dutchess, 42 in Ulster, and one in Orange County.

There were still 59 customers out in Orange and 12 in Rockland, according to Orange & Rockland Utilities, while NYSEG was reporting just one outage, in Westchester.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.