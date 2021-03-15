Damaging Winds Cause Scattered Power Outages In Hudson Valley

Hundreds of homes and businesses in the Hudson Valley lost power as whipping winds sent branches flying and downed power lines caused outages throughout the region.

With wind gusts topping 50 mph in the Hudson Valley during the overnight hours, crews worked to restore multiple outages, with work extending through the morning.

Early on Monday, March 15, Con Edison was still working to repair nearly a dozen active outages that were impacting 115 of Westchester’s 360,045 customers, with full restoration expected no later than 1 p.m.

Outages were still being reported in Cortlandt, Elmsford, Mount Pleasant, New Castle, Pleasantville, and Yonkers.

Central Hudson was reporting 12 active outages, impacting 105 customers, including 62 in Dutchess, 42 in Ulster, and one in Orange County.

There were still 59 customers out in Orange and 12 in Rockland, according to Orange & Rockland Utilities, while NYSEG was reporting just one outage, in Westchester.

