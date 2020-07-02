Contact Us
Breaking News: Neighbors' Reports Of Syringes In Street Lead To Seizure Of Drugs, Gun, Cash In Suffern Raid
News

Damaging Wind Gusts Knock Out Power To Thousands In Area

This downed tree limb in Rockland County is causing a power outage and road closure Friday afternoon, Feb. 7 on Mayer Drive in the Village of Montebello.
This downed tree limb in Rockland County is causing a power outage and road closure Friday afternoon, Feb. 7 on Mayer Drive in the Village of Montebello. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Thousands of Hudson Valley residents lost power as wind gusts reaching upwards of 65 mph sent power lines flying.

As of 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2,709 NYSEG outages were reported in Putnam County, with all in Carmel.

Sixty of Orange & Rockland utility customers in Orange County were reporting outages, 56 of 118,804 in Rockland County and one in Sullivan. Additionally, 28 Central Hudson customers in Dutchess County were left in the dark, as well as 10 in Ulster and 5 in Orange County.

Just one NYSEG customer in Orange County and eight in Ulster County were reporting outages.

Thousands were reporting outages in Westchester.

A wind warning will be in effect until 7 p.m. in the region. Check Daily Voice for updates.

