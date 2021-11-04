DA Releases Details After Man Charged With Murdering Mom, Daughter In Area

A 27-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of murder for the fatal stabbing of a mother and daughter in Westchester before attempting to flee New York, the District Attorney announced.

Luis Ramos has been arrested for fatally stabbing a mother and daughter in or around their Shipman Avenue home in Yonkers and charged with murder.

Specifically, Ramos was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, felonies, on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that between approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 and 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, Ramos fatally stabbed 38-year-old Trisha Miller and 70-year-old Isabella Triano.

The bodies were found by members of the Yonkers Police Department at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 as they responded to their home for a welfare check.

Rocah specified that Ramos was known to his victims prior to the fatal stabbings.

Ramos was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 2 by the FBI Phoenix Desert Hawk Fugitive Task Force in Salome, Arizona following a joint investigation by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

“This is an example of law enforcement at its absolute best,” Rocah said. “Working with urgency, our law enforcement partners at the federal, state, and local level, and in other states, worked together to make sure that the suspect in a brutal stabbing of a mother and daughter was apprehended and charged.

“We are so grateful to our partners and their dedication to pursuing justice.”

