Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

DA Asks For New Adjournment As It Continues Probe Of Rockland Twins' Hot-Car Deaths

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Juan Rodriguez, left, with his attorney Joey Jackson.
Juan Rodriguez, left, with his attorney Joey Jackson. Photo Credit: ABC News screen grab

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office requested a new adjournment as it continues its investigation into the death of two twins that died after being left in a hot car by their Rockland County father.

New City resident Juan Rodriguez, 39, was back in court on Tuesday, Aug. 27, when the DA requested additional time. Rodriguez allegedly left his 1-year-old twins inside a car for eight hours in July, stating that he forgot to drop them off at daycare when he went to work.

Rodriguez was in court earlier this month to determine whether or not a grand jury would proceed on charges of criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter.

The criminal case remains active, but the DA opted not to put the case in front of a grand jury.

Rodriguez has told investigators that he brought his 4-year-old to daycare, but forgot the infant twins, who were in rear-facing backseats, before heading to work at the VA Medical Center in the Bronx for an eight-hour shift.

Rodriguez is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Sept. 24. He remains released on a $100,000 bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.