Cuomo Touts Infrastructure Plan That Is 'Largest In Nation'

In his fourth and final “State of the State” address, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out a $306 billion infrastructure plan that he’s touting as the “largest in the nation.”

After tackling the war on COVID-19, the short-term future of New York’s economy, and the growing green economy statewide in addresses delivered last week, Cuomo discussed massive projects proposed for the state’s infrastructure as they “invest in the future of New York.”

“I sit in the office and live in the home occupied at one time by FDR,” Cuomo said on Thursday, Jan. 14. “Part of Roosevelt's genius was that he understood that it was not the buildings and programs themselves that actually turned around the economy, it was the people.

"Building new projects enhances day-to-day life. Seeing progress lifts peoples' spirits. And building with bricks and mortar also builds public optimism and confidence.”

Among the proposed projects was a plan to redevelop Manhattan’s Midtown West Neighborhood by replacing the Port Authority bus terminal, investments in the state’s airports and transportation hubs, as well as a series of initiatives to improve commerce and tourism in upstate New York while creating new jobs.

“History teaches us that when the private economy is lagging the public sector can spur activity,” Cuomo added. “That when unemployment is high, the public sector can create jobs. That only the public sector can build the common economic platform for growth.”

On Long Island, Cuomo said that the state is working with Nassau County on a $439 million Bay Park Conveyance Project to reduce nitrogen pollution by more than 50 percent and to connect the plant to an existing ocean outfall.

In Orange County, the 150-acre LEGOLAND theme park is scheduled to open, bringing approximately 1,000 jobs to the region as it is expected to draw tourists to the area.

Cuomo made note that the infrastructure improvements come following recent projects that included Battery Park, the transformation of Times Square, the $1.6 billion Moynihan Train Hall, and the new LaGuardia Airport.

“Across the state, we're now building bigger and better, and laying the foundation for our future,” the governor continued. “Not even COVID stopped us. We used the period of reduced traffic to accelerate projects throughout the state. Altogether we are expanding our infrastructure plan to invest $306 billion in the future of New York.

“That's not just the largest infrastructure plan in New York history. It's the largest, most ambitious plan put forward by any state in the nation."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.