Cuomo Calls For Trump To Resign

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for President Donald Trump to resign as commander-in-chief following the chaotic scenes that played out at the United States Capitol this week.

Poll Do You Think President Trump Should Be Removed From Office? Yes No Undecided Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Think President Trump Should Be Removed From Office? Yes 64%

No 34%

Undecided 2% Back to Vote

Calling the riots in Washington D.C. “horrific” and signs of “anarchy,” Cuomo called for the president’s resignation and requested that all elected government officials in New York do the same.

“We’ve seen a lot from this administration over the past four years, but I never would have imagined anything as horrific as what happened in Washington D.C.,” he said on Friday, Jan. 8. ‘This was not a political rally … this was not democracy in action. This was anarchy … an explosion of hate that is a result of a leader who actually appealed to the worst in people.

“I believe the president should resign. And if he doesn’t resign, I believe he should be impeached.”

Cuomo said that despite the fact that Trump is out of office in less than two weeks, it is important he resign to make a statement that the government “won’t tolerate this in this country.”

“Impeachment will bring great anguish to this country, and the last thing this nation needs is another period of division of hyper political activity, but if he won’t resign, I believe impeachment is appropriate,” he added. “Impeachment also means the president doesn’t have the power to pardon, and some of the pardons this president done have been really reprehensible.”

During his rallying cry for Trump’s resignation, Cuomo also invoked his fellow New York politicians to push for the president’s ousting.

“I’m calling on every New York elected official to call for President Trump’s resignation. Don’t wait for impeachment … don’t wait for any Cabinet action,” Cuomo said. “Call for him to resign as his own act. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican, you’re still a government official.

“You took an oath. You saw the anarchy, the vandalism, the hatred, the theft and the breakdown of society,” Cuomo continued. “We look like a joke internationally - so pput your politics aside and do what any reasonable American believes.’

Cuomo asked his fellow elected officials to “put principle over party,” and that by demanding Trump’s resignation, they can send a message that actions such as those seen this week will not be tolerated.

“There is no Republican or Democ elected officials, we’re all federal officials who can’t look in the mirror and say ‘I condone what the president did,’” Cuomo said.

“If you want to support an orderly transition of power, let’s have President Trump resign, Vice President (Mike) Pence takes over and governs for the remaining days,” he added. “That’s an orderly transition of power and statement of principle.”

Cuomo said that officials should “make that statement today. If you don’t, you will have to live with it forever. The question is simple, ‘were you with the mob, or are you with the American people?’ If you’re a New York representative, are you with the mob or are you with New Yorkers?

“Let our Congressional delegation show this country that we still have principled leadership and say ‘yes, this president should resign,” the governor said. “Show that solidarity. Show that, yes, there is some common sense left in government and some decency left in elected officials despite the crazy political times.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.