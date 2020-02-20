CT Pulls Plug On Plan For Tolls, Including On Mile-Long I-684 Stretch

Plans for toll gantries on Connecticut highways - including one on a short stretch of I-684 that would have directly impacted New York drivers disproportionately - have been put on hold.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont introduced a plan for 12 statewide tolls, including the one on I-684 near the Greenwich-North Castle town line that would have forced truck drivers to pay a toll as high as $20 despite being in the state for only about one mile.

The Greenwich toll gantry would have been located between the exit for the Westchester County Airport (Exit 2 in Purchase) on the southbound side and the North Castle border (Exit 3 in Armonk) northbound.

The roadway where the proposed toll was planned is the only way to pass the area in either direction, forcing New Yorkers to pay the toll.

The proposal drew the ire of Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who acknowledged that Connecticut is facing a budget crisis, but that New Yorkers shouldn’t be the ones to foot that bill.

“Westchester County has always welcomed a partnership with our neighbors in Connecticut," Latimer said. "We have worked cohesively on the issues that connect us – Westchester County Airport, the Long Island Sound and other border matters.

"We understand that Connecticut has a significant budget gap to close, and lingering infrastructure needs. But, while we are sympathetic to the need for revenue – those needs are not unique to the State of Connecticut.”

This week, due to pushback by state lawmakers and residents in both New York and Connecticut, Lamont abandoned those plans.

“I’ve got a Legislature that doesn’t want to make a choice,” Lamont, a Democrat, said at a conference. “I think it’s time to take a pause. Don’t say I need another week. I’ve heard that for a year.

" I’ve lost patience. We’re going to fix our transportation plan and will work with anybody who has a constructive alternative.”

Tolls were expected to generate upwards of $200 million for Connecticut. Lamont has instead announced that he will generate that money through borrowing instead.

