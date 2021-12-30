Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
date 2021-12-30

Cream Puff Products Recalled Due To Potential Presence Of Small Metal Fragments

Nicole Valinote
One of the recalled products Photo Credit: Poppies International, Inc. / FDA

A company has recalled several cream puff products due to the potential presence of small metal fragments.

Poppies International, Inc. recalled several products made from Tuesday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 10, after the issue was discovered during production, according to an announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The recalled products were available for sale from Thursday, Dec. 16, through Thursday, Dec. 23, the company reported.

The following products are included in the recall:

  • Delizza 120ct Cream Puffs distributed to select Costco locations in Northern California as well as Carson City and Sparks, Nevada
  • Delizza 30ct Cream Puffs distributed to select Safeway locations in Northern California
  • Delizza 30ct Chocolate Enrobed Cream Puffs at select ShopRite and PriceRite locations in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island

Find the specific UPCs and Lot Codes here.

The company said consumers should return the products to the place of purchase for a refund. 

Those with questions can contact the company at info@delizza.us or call 252-428-7118.

