Crashes Reported On I-684, Taconic, Cross County Parkways

Light snow and slippery roads have resulted in some crashes in the area on Friday morning, Feb. 19.

New York State Police reported several crashes, including one in Bedford that slowed traffic earlier on I-684. But state police said that, overall, there have not been a large number of crashes.

"We haven't experienced any significant crashes this morning," said Trooper AJ Hicks.

There was another crash on the Cross County Parkway in New Rochelle, but police said there were no major backups from the crash.

Later in the morning, a crash caused delays on the Taconic Parkway in New Castle and, in Orange County, on Route 218 in Cornwall.

"We had no major accidents or significant closures during the storm," said Kieran O'Leary with the Westchester County Police. "There were a small number of property damage accidents yesterday and overnight, and we did assist some motorists who slid off the roadway. But no significant incidents or extended closures."

That's good news, and police are saying they hope motorists continue to drive carefully as the last of the storm moves through.

The system, which is expected to dump up to 4 to 6 inches overall, with smaller amounts regionally, is also expected to cause icy conditions which could impact commenters later in the day, police said.

