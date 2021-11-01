Cow Crashes Into Car On Busy Hudson Valley Roadway

An area driver received a minor injury after striking a cow that was in the roadway in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28 in Red Hook in Dutchess County.

According to the Red Hook Police Department, officers were dispatched for a car versus cow auto accident on North Broadway.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a 2005 Dodge driven by a 64-year-old female from Livingston was headed northbound when a cow entered the busy roadway.

The vehicle struck the cow head-on causing extensive damage to the vehicle as well as a minor wrist injury to the driver.

The cow survived the crash and fled the area and the animal's owner was notified.

Red Hook Police were assisted on scene by Red Hook Fire Company and Northern Dutchess Paramedics.

