Ramapo Daily Voice
COVID-19: Whoopi Goldberg Misses 'The View' After Testing Positive For Breakthrough Case

Nicole Valinote
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/By US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ash Severe

Whoopi Goldberg will not appear on The View this week after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Joy Behar made the announcement during the show on Monday, Jan 3., saying Goldberg will likely return next week.

Behar said Goldberg tested positive during the holiday break, and she is recovering at home. 

"Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild," Behar said. "But we're being super cautious here at The View."

