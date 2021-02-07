Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region From Nor'easter
News

COVID-19: Weather Has Big Impact On Virus Spread, Study Finds

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
doctor
doctor Photo Credit: Image by Sergey Semenov from Pixabay

A potential next wave of COVID-19 incidents could be predicted by the medical research community or, possibly, meteorologists.

A new study published in the Physics of Fluids found that the spread of airborne viruses, such as COVID-19, is very much affected by the weather.

As temperatures rise and humidity falls, the study's authors, from the University of Nicosia in Cyprus, said they expect another improvement in COVID-19 infection rates.

The Nicosia scientists used a method of analysis they developed called the Airborne Infection Rate Index.

Applying this theory, they found that COVID-19 transmission rates varied in the northern and southern hemispheres depending on the time of year, thus pointing to a weather dependence.

Typical disease transmission studies only consider transmission and recovery rates, the study noted. Researchers argued that weather and climate - temperature, relative humidity, and wind speed - should also be factored into predicting how the virus will spread.

By considering the weather, economic lockdown decisions can be better informed and more predictable, the study said.

The study’s authors - Talib Dbouk and Dimitris Drikakis - were quick to note that their research in no way undercuts the medical need for social distancing and proper mask-wearing in preventing the spread of COVID-19. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.