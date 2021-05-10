Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
News

COVID-19: Walmart Now Offering Walk-In Vaccinations

Joe Lombardi
Walmart
Walmart Photo Credit: Flickr/Walmart Corporate

Walk-ins can now get COVID-19 vaccinations at the more than 5,100 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations nationwide, across 49 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC.

Vaccines are being administered by both walk-up and pre-scheduled appointments, providing options for customers to get protected against COVID where they already shop for groceries and healthcare essentials. 

The company said it's also rolling out new programs to address vaccine hesitancy and continue to focus efforts on increasing vaccine access across the country.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart's executive vice president, Health & Wellness, said. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

In an effort to provide education about the effectiveness and safety of COVID vaccines and to help combat hesitancy and increase vaccination uptake, the company launched a nationwide Get Out The Vaccine (GOTV) campaign. 

As part of the GOTV effort, Walmart is utilizing mobile clinics to bring vaccines directly into select communities through events and gatherings. 

Walmart said that to encourage, but not mandate, employees to get vaccinated, it is offering appointments to associates in stores and clubs, providing two hours’ paid time to get a vaccination at the location of their choice, and allowing associates to get the vaccine during their shifts if vaccines are being offered at their location. 

