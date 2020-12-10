COVID-19: Video Shows Shoppers At Area Department Store Call Out Woman Refusing To Wear Mask

A video of a woman becoming combative while refusing to wear a mask at a Hudson Valley department store has gone viral after she went on a tirade against customers asking her to cover up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video, a man at a Marshall’s in Orange County, located in the Town of Newburgh, can be seen and heard asking the only person on line without a facial covering to put one on, at which point she refused, and went on an expletive-laced tirade against him and other customers waiting to pay.

In the video, the man repeatedly implores the woman to put a mask on, to which she refuses, adding that if her kids - who were wearing masks - weren’t there, she would spit in his face.

The woman also made claims of “freedom of speech” while refusing multiple complaints and requests to mask up. Before leaving, at which point local police had been called, she threatened that she would meet them outside before threatening to “beat (the man’s) (expletive).”

Officials said that they haven’t seen the video, but that people out in public should be wearing a mask until the COVID-19 vaccine is made readily available to the general public.

According to the latest data from the New York State Department of Health, 2,287 people in Orange County were tested for COVID-19 over 24 hours, resulting in 186 positive cases, an 8.1 percent positivity rate.

In the past seven days, the average infection rate in Orange County has hit 7.9 percent, while the 14-day average is at 6.9 percent. Comparatively, New York State had an overall positivity rate of 5.44 percent on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.