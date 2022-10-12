COVID-19: Vaccine Targeting Omicron Variant Authorized For Young Children By FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of updated COVID-19 booster shots targeting the Omicron variant for younger children.

The FDA announced the amended emergency use authorization of the bivalent Moderna and Pfizer booster vaccines on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The Moderna bivalent booster is authorized for children as young as 6 years old at least two months after their last COVID-19 vaccine, and the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children as young as 5 at least two months after their most recent COVID-19 vaccine.

These boosters are meant to target the Omicron variant, with about half its strength still aimed at the original COVID-19 strain.

“Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19," said Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA. "Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death."

