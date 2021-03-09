Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
COVID-19: Vaccine Eligibility Expanded To NYers Age 60 And Over, New Group Of Employees

Zak Failla
A person getting a COVID vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Syracuse as Gov. Andrew Cuomo, far left, looks on Tuesday, March 9.
A person getting a COVID vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Syracuse as Gov. Andrew Cuomo, far left, looks on Tuesday, March 9. Photo Credit: flickr/New York Governor's Office

More New Yorkers will now be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, the vaccine distribution eligibility would be expanding to include any New Yorker age 60 and over.

Appointments can start being made immediately for those qualifying at mass vaccination sites and pharmacies. It had previously been restricted to those over the age of 65.

The eligibility expansion will continue on Wednesday, March 17 to include: 

  • Public-facing government and public employees
  • Not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need
  • Essential in-person public-facing building service workers

On March 17, all vaccination sites besides pharmacies will be permitted to administer the vaccine to anyone who is eligible. Pharmacies will still be concentrated on 60-plus and educators.

“For pharmacies, it’s not as easy for them to identify different types of workers, but you can identify age,” Cuomo said. “Because it’s just a driver’s license, and President Biden rightfully so has made teachers a priority because we want to get these schools open.

