Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed In Bank Robbery, Carjacking In Area
News

COVID-19: Vaccine Eligibility Expanded To New Group Of NYers

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Vaccine eligibility is expanding in New York. Photo Credit: CVS/Twitter
W. Franklyn Richardson at the announcement on Monday, March 22. Photo Credit: ny.gov

More New Yorkers will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week as the state prepares for an increased allocation of doses from the federal government.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in an appearance in Westchester that beginning on Tuesday, March 23, all New Yorkers 50 years old and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, joining first responders, workers deemed essential, long-term care facility residents, and employees.

“We are dropping the age as we are vaccinating more people,” Cuomo said at Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon on Monday, March 21. “So tomorrow morning, 50 and above can go make your appointment and get your vaccine.”

Cuomo said that any vaccine provider will now be able to vaccinate any eligible New Yorker, excluding pharmacies, which will focus on individuals over the age of 60 and teachers, in line with federal policy. 

“For pharmacies, it’s not as easy for them to identify different types of workers, but you can identify age,” Cuomo said. “Because it’s just a driver’s license, and President Biden rightfully so has made teachers a priority because we want to get these schools open.” 

W. Franklyn Richardson, a senior pastor at Grace Baptist Church, implored anyone eligible to receive the vaccine to make an appointment to receive the vaccine for the good of the community.

 “This is the time to do it, and it will save lives,” he said. “It’ll save your life, my life, our neighbors' lives. Remember that you’re taking the vaccine not just for you, you’re taking it to save the lives of others.

 “You take it to save our grandmothers, and our grandfathers, and you do it to make our cities safe, our nation safe, and our state safe.” 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.