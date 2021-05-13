COVID-19: Vaccine Appointments For Kids Ages 12 To 15 Now Available In Rockland

The Rockland County Department of Health is ready to begin scheduling appointments for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 to go get their COVID-19 vaccine.

This week, the FDA authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine in children, followed by the CDC recommending that parents go get their children vaccinated.

In response, the Department of Health announced that first dose appointments are available for children in that age group to receive their vaccine between 3 pm. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.

Officials said that appointments are “encouraged, but not necessary (and) walk-ins are welcome and will be registered on-site.”

“The current recommendation is to get your second dose at the same place where you got your first shot,” officials noted. “You will be given an appointment for your second dose when you receive your first dose.”

The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose approximately three weeks after the first to complete the vaccination series.

“The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine uses mRNA technology which continues to prove to be safe and effective for individuals 12 (and older),” Rockland County Health Commissioner Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said.

“This vaccine is an important public health tool that protects people from getting sick or severely ill with COVID-19 and may also help those around you.”

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment can do so here. Anyone without computer access looking to make an appointment can call the Rockland County COVID Center at (845) 238-1956.

