COVID-19: US To Lift Travel Ban For Vaccinated Foreign Nationals

The United States is planning to open travel for foreign nationals who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new policy was announced on Monday, Sept. 20 by Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 pandemic response coordinator.

Travel ban lifted!



Vaccinated, pre-flight tested Europeans will again be able to travel to the US from November, just as vaccinated Americans are today allowed to travel to the EU. https://t.co/XPwtvlMBWw… — Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis 🇪🇺 (@EUAmbUS) September 20, 2021

Unvaccinated American travelers will have stricter testing requirements under the new policy, including showing proof of vaccination before boarding.

In addition, they'll need to show a negative COVID test within three days before entering the United States, Zients said.

