COVID-19: US Extends Mexico, Canada Border Restrictions As Delta Cases Surge Among Unvaccinated

Restrictions on non-essential travel to neighboring Canada and Mexico have been extended as the nation and world continue to combat the recent rise in new cases largely tied to the now-dominant Delta COVID-19 variant in unvaccinated Americans.

The Biden administration announced that it will be extending non-essential travel to neighboring countries through at least Saturday, Aug. 21 as health officials look to prevent further spread of the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, the US has been limiting travel at both borders, extending them on a monthly basis.

The announcement of the latest 30-day extension by the Department of Homeland Security comes days after Canada announced it will begin allowing fully vaccinated US citizens back in as of Monday, Aug. 9.

Restrictions won’t apply to all, including cross-border trade, people traveling for medical purposes, to attend school, or several other urgent reasons.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, it is concerned about the Delta variant while a spokesperson noted that the agency “is in constant contact with Canadian and Mexican counterparts to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably.”

The restrictions go into effect Thursday, July 22 and remain in effect until Aug.21, "unless amended or rescinded prior to that time."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.