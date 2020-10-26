COVID-19: Two Schools In Hudson Valley Close After Positive Case

Two schools in Northern Westchester are closed for in-person learning after COVID-19 exposure.

The Somers Central School District announced Sunday night, Oct. 25 that both Somers High School and Somers Middle School have switched to remote learning for Monday, Oct. 26 and Tuesday, Oct. 27, unless otherwise insructed by the Westchester County Department of Health.

The news comes after it was confirmed that an individual with the COVID 19 virus was discovered to be present at both the Somers Middle School and the Somers High School while infectious.

Contact tracing efforts are underway and close contacts of the infectious person will receive a call from a contact tracer with a 518 (Albany region) area code.

It's the second closure for Somers High School this school year. In late September, the high school switched to remote learning after an earlier case of exposure.

