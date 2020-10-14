COVID-19: Two New Hudson Valley Schools To Close After Exposure

Two new Westchester schools will become the latest to temporarily transition to remote learning after a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed.

The White Plains School District announced on Wednesday, Oct. 14 that a member of the Post Road Elementary School community has tested positive for the virus, prompting the district to transition the school to remote learning through at least Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Yonkers Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Edwin M. Quezada announced late Wednesday afternoon that the Enrico Fermi Elementary School will be closed to non-essential staff until Friday, Oct. 23.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Enrico Fermi will reopen for students and staff resuming hybrid instruction.

Both schools will be using their remote learning models during that time.

The schools' faculty and students have already been notified and teachers have been in touch with their students

The Westchester County Department of Health is working to contact anyone who may have been exposed to the virus to arrange testing and quarantines.

There have now been a total of three - two students and one staff member - who have tested positive in the White Plains School District.

Of the three cases, there has been one reported in the George Washington School, Ridgeway School, and White Plains Middle School, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Two staff members have tested positive at Enrico Fermi.

