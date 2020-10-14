COVID-19: Two New Cases Reported At School District In Hudson Valley

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported at one of the largest school districts in Northern Westchester.

The Bedford Central School District said it learned of the cases -- one from Fox Lane Middle School and the other at Fox Lane High School -- on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

"The two individuals are from the same family and they are currently isolating, and due to federal health privacy laws further information about their identity cannot be released," BCSD Superintendent of Schools Joel Adelberg said in a statement to the school community.

Students and staff who were potentially exposed to the individuals have been notified, Adelberg said, noting the district is working closely with the Westchester County Department of Health.

Those exposed to the two individuals will be mandated to quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure date, Adelberg said.

For Fox Lane Middle School, the last date of exposure was Tuesday, Oct. 6. For Fox Lane High School, the last date of exposure was Friday, Oct. 9.

"Thankfully, due to our hybrid model in both buildings, the number of those potentially exposed is much reduced," Adelberg said. "Additionally, it is recommended that any individual exposed be tested for COVID-19, however not until at least five days after a person’s last date of exposure."

