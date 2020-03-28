Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: Trump Considers Enforced Quarantine For Parts Of NY, CT, NJ

Joe Lombardi
Most of the nation's COVID-19 cases are in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Photo Credit: Daily Voice via Google Maps
A look at the number of new COVID-19 cases the last 24 hours (far right) and total cases (middle column). Photo Credit: ny.gov

President Donald Trump said he may order the enforcement of a quarantine for parts of the New York, Connecticut, New Jersey tristate area most affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Trump called it a 14-day "forced quarantine" for residents in portions of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. He did not reveal all the areas that may be covered.

"I'm considering it very strongly," Trump said on Saturday afternoon, March 28 at ceremonies in Norfolk, Virginia, marking the launch of the 1,000-bed US Navy Hospital Ship Comfort to New York Harbor. "I'll have an announcement either way very shortly."

Trump said certain workers, including truck drivers, would not be affected by a possible order.

The quarantine measure was reportedly introduced to Trump by a political ally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who earlier this week said those from the New York area who come to Florida need to self-quarantine for 14 days, though no executive order was made.

New York, Connecticut and New Jersey account for around 65,000 of the total cases of 85,356 in the nation.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he has not discussed the possible measure with Trump and questioned its legality.

"I don't like the sound of it," Cuomo said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

